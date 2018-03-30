Heckscher Drive between Imeson Park Blvd. and Eastport Road closed May 7-23

According to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation, Heckscher Drive in Jacksonville will close in the immediate area of the railroad crossing located just east of Imeson Park Boulevard as part of a project to replace the crossing surface.

The closing will not affect the section of the road from the Talbot Islands to I-295.

Construction will begin Monday, May 7 at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. The roadway will reopen early if work is completed ahead of schedule or could be closed longer if there are weather or other unforeseen delays.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured via I-295 and U.S. 17 (Main Street) as seen on the map.

The community’s patience is appreciated during this closure so that FDOT and CSX can maintain this important method of transportation.