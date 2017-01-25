Gullah Geechee program Thursday at library

Friends of the Fernandina Beach Library is hosting “Gullah Geechee: A Family Across The Sea” presented by Emory Campbell from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will be held in the Community Room of the library, 24 N. Fourth St. The evening includes a program and the film Family Across the Sea. It is free of charge and open to the public.

The Gullah live in enclaves today in the Southeast and are descendants of enslaved Africans who were brought to Charleston, S.C., in the 18th century and forced to labor in rice paddies, cotton fields and indigo plantations in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region and coastal Georgia.

Emory Campbell was the first chairman of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission, established by the U.S. Congress in 2006. He is the author of the book Gullah Cultural Legacies. Campbell served for more than 20 years as the executive director of the Penn Center – one of the first schools for former slaves in the South. He gives more than 50 presentations per year on this fascinating and important group – their language and culture.

Friends of the Library invites all to attend this free informative presentation. Seating is limited. To RSVP, phone 277-7365. To learn more about FOL’s upcoming events and activities, visit www.fernandinaFOL.org.