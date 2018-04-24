Fire on Monday destroys mobile home in Yulee

Local traffic was re-routed at the intersection of Chester and Blackrock roads Monday afternoon as multiple fire and rescue vehicles responded to a single wide mobile home on fire at 96817 Chester Rd. According to Nassau County Fire Rescue Chief Brady Rigdon, “There was no one inside at the time of the fire. It did appear to be vacant but that is unconfirmed. The cause is still being determined. The call was received from a neighbor. NCFR with assistance from Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue had about 23 personnel on scene.” There was no apparent damage caused to adjacent properties. Nassau County property records available online show that the property is owned by Truman and Leola Kirk, with a mailing address in Fernandina Beach.