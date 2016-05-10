Evacuation and shelters

The mandatory evacuation of residents in zones A, C and F in Nassau County will begin on Thursday at 6 a.m. and continue until noon on Friday.

Director of Emergency Management Billy Estep urged residents and visitors to evacuate as soon as possible if they are able to and added that the evacuation could have a “potential impact” on about 40,000 residents based upon the evacuation zones activated.

“Citizens who are in a position to go (and evacuate), go today till tomorrow. The roads are already starting to pack up locally. The weather is only going to start getting worse, so the travel time is going to be longer and long. … Now is the time to go,” Estep said in an interview.

Nassau County schools have been closed and shelters will be available starting 6 a.m. Thursday at Bryceville Elementary, Callahan Elementary and Callahan High schools and at Hilliard Intermediate and Hilliard Elementary schools. Hilliard Elementary will offer special-needs services, according to Estep. More shelter information is available on the county’s website at nassaucountyfl.com.

“(I want) to reiterate to the citizens on the island (that) once the bridges are closed, the island is shut off. That also means all essential services (and) all public safety services are coming off the island also because if it’s not safe for the citizens, it’s not safe for our first responders. So they will also be coming off of the island. The hospital will be closed. At some point in time, the power company may voluntarily elect to shut the power off. We’re not going to direct that, but they may voluntarily get to a position of saying ‘in order to protect our infrastructure, we need to shut the power down’ – same with gas and water.”