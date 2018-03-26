Arrests made in Hilliard assault and gunfire incident

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper announced Monday that eight people from Jacksonville have been arrested following an incident last Thursday evening involving a confrontation with a Hilliard resident. Seven adults and one juvenile are being held on charges ranging from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to battery and drug possession.

According to an email from Leeper, “Two vehicles with the eight suspects from Jacksonville inside went to 10132 Mulberry Landing Annex Road to confront the adult male victim in reference to a dispute. A physical altercation ensued and the suspects jumped on the victim and struck him with their fists.

“All of the suspects then jumped into one of the vehicles they arrived in and fled the area being chased by the victim and others in another vehicle.

“Two of the suspects in the fleeing vehicle produced guns and fired out of their vehicle at the victim and others who were inside another vehicle chasing them. The suspect’s vehicle was eventually stopped by NCSO deputies on US-1 in Callahan.

“Once all eight suspects were detained, deputies found two handguns, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.”

Arrested were:

Christopher James Sierra, 22, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, child abuse (13-year-old present) and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Michael Shawn Carter, 22, charged with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse (13-year-old present), discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Ernest Alan Pitts, 23, charged with battery and child abuse (13-year-old male present).

Stephen James Sierra, 21, charged with battery and child abuse (13-year-old present).

Devan James Sierra, 19, charged with battery and child abuse (13-year-old present).

Brandon Derrell Washington, 25, charged with battery and child abuse (13-year-old present).

Delando Larry Pitts, 24, charged with battery and child abuse (13-year-old present).

The 13-year-old male juvenile was charged with battery and drug possession.